BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. France's General Directorate of Internal Security is concerned about potential provocations from farmers during President Emmanuel Macron's visit to an international agricultural fair, Trend reports via BFMTV.

"The president risks being booed," the statement from the intelligence service says.

Analysts also anticipate that there will be a lot of activity once the head of state arrives at the event.



Farmers' union representatives, particularly those from the Coordination Rurale union, intend to protest politicians who arrive at the agricultural fair (till March 3). The Directorate General of Internal Security also anticipates a threat from non-unionized farmers who may take the initiative to disrupt the display.



According to the television station, all attendees at the international agricultural fair would be thoroughly inspected. Organizers are concerned about farmers' sudden acts and plan to boost the number of salon guards by 30–40 percent over prior years.

The event will be opened by French President Emmanuel Macron, who intends to hold discussions with farmers regarding demands for measures to protect them from unfair competition from foreign producers.

The exhibition will be held from February 24 to March 3.

