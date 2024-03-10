Polish parliament adopts law on withdrawal from CFE Treaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The Polish parliament voted to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), the press service of the parliament said, Trend reports.

It is noted that the Polish parliament adopted a law that amended the scope of application of the Treaty. It is reported that the country's parliament voted by a majority to suspend the country's participation in the international treaty.

The CFE Treaty was signed by the USSR in 1990. In 1992, post-Soviet countries agreed on the maximum amount of military equipment that could be located on their territory.