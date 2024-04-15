Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Europe Materials 15 April 2024 03:56 (UTC +04:00)
French MFA summons Iranian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The French Foreign Ministry has summoned the Iranian ambassador in connection with Tehran's attack on Israel, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejournet said, Trend reports.

“I have ordered that the Iranian ambassador be summoned tomorrow to convey a signal of our determination,” the minister said.

At the same time, the minister said that the conflict in the Middle East cannot be allowed to expand. According to him, France's priority is the release of hostages, a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.

