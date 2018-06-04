Militants fire at Syrian village near border with Israel

4 June 2018 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groups on June 4 targeted with shells the town of Khan Arnabeh in Quneitra countryside near the border with Israel, RIA Novosti reported, referring to the National Agency of Syria SANA.

SANA reporter said that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, positioned in Um Batena village, targeted with a number of rocket and mortar shells the town of Khan Arnabeh. The reporter added that no casualties were reported. Material damage to the citizens’ houses and properties has been caused.

The army artillery responded by targeting the areas from which shells were fired in the village, destroying a number of rocket launching pads and inflicting heavy losses upon the armed groups.

On May 31, terrorists targeted with mortar and rocket shells the village of Jaba, also located in Quneitra province on the Golan Heights.

