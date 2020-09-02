Israel reports 1,942 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Israel reached 118,538 on Tuesday, with 1,942 new cases, the state's Health Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus climbed by 18 to 957, while the number of patients in serious condition dropped from 437 to 414, out of 860 patients currently hospitalized, it said.

The tally of recoveries surged to 96,214 with 1,205 new recoveries, while the number of active cases rose to 21,367, it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel's largest workers' union Histadrut threatened to go on general strike due to the Ministry of Finance's plan to reduce wages in the public sector amid the coronavirus crisis.

The union announced a labor dispute, meaning that after two weeks it can legally launch a nationwide general strike that will shut down the Israeli economy.