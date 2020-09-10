Israeli airline announces 1st direct flight route to UAE after peace deal

Israeli airline Israir announced on Thursday that it will operate direct passenger flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Israir is the first airline to announce a regular direct route between Israel and the UAE which agreed to fully normalize their relations in mid-August.

According to the company, flights from Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's international airport outside Tel Aviv, to Abu Dhabi International Airport will take about three and a half hours, with ticket prices starting from 299 U.S. dollars.

Israir said it will also offer a package of flights and hotel stays in the UAE's capital city.

The direct flights became possible after Saudi Arabia agreed last week to allow Israeli planes to fly over its territory.

Because of low COVID-19 morbidity in the UAE, passengers returning to Israel will not be required to take a 14-day quarantine.