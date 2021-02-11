Israel registers 5,725 new COVID-19 cases, 708,827 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 5,725 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 708,827, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,244 after 42 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 1,069 to 1,031, out of 1,605 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 635,506, with 9,436 newly recovered cases, while the active cases decreased to 68,077.

The number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 3.64 million, or 39.1 percent of the total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel's Law Enforcement and Collection System Authority said that the total amount of coronavirus fine tickets issued in Israel since the pandemic outbreak in late February 2020 has reached about 345 million new shekels (106 million U.S. dollars).

The total amount of unpaid COVID-19 fine tickets reached about 320 million new shekels, including interests for non-payment on time.