Israel reports 86 new COVID-19 cases, 838,100 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total number of cases in the country to 838,100, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus increased by one to 6,353, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 146 to 145, out of 220 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 830,085 after 128 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 1,662, lowest in over a year.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has reached nearly 5.39 million, or 57.8 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.