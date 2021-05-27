Israel's exports of hi-tech services up 24.3 pct in Q1: report

Israel's exports of hi-tech industries services, excluding start-up companies, increased by 24.3 percent in the first quarter of 2021, according to a report issued by the country's Central Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Thus, exports of hi-tech industries services increased from 7.85 billion U.S. dollars in January-March 2020 to 9.76 billion dollars in the same months in 2021.

This rise follows an annual increase of 19 percent from 30 billion U.S. dollars in 2019 to 35.7 billion dollars in 2020.

In contrast to the export of merchandise, export in services refers to the sale and delivery of intangible products such as transportation, tourism, telecommunications, construction, advertising, computing, accounting and R&D.

The leading type of services exported from Israel in the first quarter was computer programming, including consultancy and related activities, data processing, hosting-related activities and web portals.

Israel's exports of services from start-up companies totaled 269 million U.S. dollars in the first quarter of 2021, a rise of 54.6 percent from 174 million dollars in January-March of 2020, the report added.

Total Israeli exports of services rose by 17.6 percent in the first quarter this year, from 13.1 billion dollars to 15.4 billion dollars.