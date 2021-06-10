Egg prices in Israel to rise
The wave of price rises in Israel is now hitting products under government price supervision, with the announcement by the Ministry of Agriculture that egg prices will rise by 6.5%. The reason given is that inputs have risen including a 17% rise in the price of feed, Trend reports with reference to Globes.
The Ministry of Agriculture price committee stressed that this is the first price rise in eggs for seven years.
After the price hike a dozen extra-large eggs (over 73 grams) will cost NIS 13.10, a dozen large eggs (between 63 and 73 grams) will cost NIS 12.05, and a dozen medium-sized eggs (between 53 and 63 grams) will cost NIS 11.15.
Latest
Many Azerbaijani business entities actively use insurance services - Azerbaijan Association of Insurers
Azerbaijani deputy PM, Iranian minister discuss successfully developing ties in various spheres (PHOTO)
Armenia, Azerbaijan need to commit to exchange information for successful demining - European Parliament
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories opens unique opportunities for developing fully integrated region – envoy
Azerbaijan discusses participation of US companies in reconstruction of liberated lands – Minister (PHOTO)