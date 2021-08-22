Israel strikes Gaza after violent protests along Border

Israel 22 August 2021 10:20 (UTC+04:00)
Israel's military bombed Palestinian militant weapons sites in the Gaza Strip in response to a violent demonstration on the perimeter fence that left an Israeli police officer critically injured, the army said, Trend reports citing Bloomberg.

Saturday's violence erupted after hundreds of Palestinians took part in a demonstration organized by Gaza’s Hamas rulers to draw attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the territory. The demonstration grew violent after dozens of people approached the fortified border fence and threw rocks and explosives toward Israeli soldiers from behind a black smoke screen billowing from burning tires.

At least 24 Palestinians, including a 13-year-old, were injured by Israeli gunfire, according to the Gaza health ministry. An Israeli Border Police officer was shot and critically injured.

The army said in a statement that in response to the violent demonstrations, fighter planes hit “four weapons and storage manufacturing sites” belonging to Gaza’s Hamas rulers, and that the military deployed additional troops to the region near the border with the Palestinian enclave. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the airstrikes.

