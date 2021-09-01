Israel's Bank Leumi in talks over U.S. disposal
Leumi, one of Israel's two largest banks, said on Wednesday that it is in contact with a U.S. banking group to potentially sell part or all of its Leumi USA operation, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
In a report to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Leumi said it is too early to assess whether the talks would lead to a deal.
Leumi said in May that it would examine a number of options related to Leumi USA, including a potential sale or initial public offering.
