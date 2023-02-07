Tel Aviv City Hall lit up in colors of Turkish flag

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Tel Aviv municipality expresses support for Türkiye, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to the information, in support of Türkiye, the city hall of the Israeli capital was lit with the colors of the Turkish flag.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.