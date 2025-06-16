Israeli service confirms grim tally from last night's Iranian missile strikes (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ Ballistic missile attacks carried out by Iran against several Israeli cities, including Haifa, resulted in the deaths of eight people and left hundreds injured last night, Trend reports citing Israeli media.

Reports note that search and rescue operations continue in Haifa under the rubble of buildings destroyed by the missile strikes, raising concerns that the death toll may increase.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.