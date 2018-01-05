Plane lands without landing gear in US

5 January 2018 06:03 (UTC+04:00)

No injuries are reported after a plane performed a landing without its landing gear at Charleston's Yeager Airport, WOWK TV reports.

According to a release from the airport at approximately 5:05 p.m., a twin engine Piper Aztec aircraft, Tail Number, performed a landing without landing gear after reporting an engine failure.

The pilot was the only soul onboard.

No injuries have been reported. The aircraft is currently disabled on the runway.

Yeager Airport staff were awaiting clearance from the FAA to remove the aircraft, but have since moved the aircraft.

The airport has reopened.

