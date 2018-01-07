Winning ticket sold in New Hampshire for $560 million Powerball jackpot

The winning ticket for Saturday's $560 million Powerball jackpot drawing was sold in New Hampshire, lottery officials said early Sunday morning, ABC News reports.

"We are excited to announce that a single ticket sold in New Hampshire won the estimated $559.7 million jackpot!” said Charlie McIntyre, Powerball Product Group Chairman and Executive Director of the New Hampshire Lottery. "Whether the winner(s) choose to take the annuity or lump sum, which is estimated at $352 million, we offer our congratulations and encouragement to take some time to process this life-changing prize."

The ticket was sold at Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 12, 29, 30, 33, 61. The Powerball was 26.

It is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball game history; the first being last year's $758.7 million windfall claimed by a 53-year-old Massachusetts mother last summer.

The lump sum cash option for Saturday's drawing is $358.5 million.

