Winning ticket sold in New Hampshire for $560 million Powerball jackpot

7 January 2018 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

The winning ticket for Saturday's $560 million Powerball jackpot drawing was sold in New Hampshire, lottery officials said early Sunday morning, ABC News reports.

"We are excited to announce that a single ticket sold in New Hampshire won the estimated $559.7 million jackpot!” said Charlie McIntyre, Powerball Product Group Chairman and Executive Director of the New Hampshire Lottery. "Whether the winner(s) choose to take the annuity or lump sum, which is estimated at $352 million, we offer our congratulations and encouragement to take some time to process this life-changing prize."

The ticket was sold at Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 12, 29, 30, 33, 61. The Powerball was 26.

It is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball game history; the first being last year's $758.7 million windfall claimed by a 53-year-old Massachusetts mother last summer.

The lump sum cash option for Saturday's drawing is $358.5 million.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Trump seeks $18bln over 10 years for border wall with Mexico
Other News 6 January 08:40
Man allegedly killed children, spouse before killing himself in Los Angeles County home
Other News 6 January 03:19
Iran lashes out at US over UN Security Council meeting
Politics 6 January 02:33
NSA chief Mike Rogers expected to retire from agency in spring
Other News 6 January 01:22
911 caller reports suicide bombers outside Trump Tower
Other News 5 January 22:45
US sanctions four current, former Venezuelan government officials
Other News 5 January 22:21
Trump energy policy riles competing sectors
World 5 January 17:08
Plane lands without landing gear in US
Other News 5 January 06:03
Trump attacks Democrats over voter fraud panel, urges voter ID rules
Other News 4 January 17:49
Trump dissolves election fraud panel after states balk at data requests
Other News 4 January 15:56
Fire reported at Clintons' Chappaqua, New York, property
Other News 4 January 01:23
Trump threatens stop to Palestinian aid over Jerusalem row
Arab World 3 January 10:32
U.S. warns North Korea against new missile test, plays down talks
Other News 3 January 02:15
US says sanctions possible over Iran protests
Politics 3 January 00:41
US calls for urgent UN meetings on Iran
Politics 2 January 23:36
U.S. service member killed, four wounded in Afghanistan
Other News 2 January 23:09
Trump: Sanctions and 'other pressures' on Pyongyang start to have 'big impact'
Other News 2 January 18:46
Seven injured after box truck crashes into vehicle, pedestrians in US
World 2 January 07:59