South Korea, North Korea resume maritime communication hot line

1 July 2018 09:24 (UTC+04:00)

South Korea and North Korea resumed the maritime communication hot line in order to prevent possible incidents, Sputnik reported citing local media.

On early Sunday, a South Korean Navy vessel established a contact with a North Korean patrol boat, which immediately responded to the call, the Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.

The decision on resumption of the communication hot line was made during the meeting between North and South Korean high-ranking military officials in late June.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has significantly improved within the last several months, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un having held two rounds of talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a top-level summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore, which concluded with a document, that requires Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze on the US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
North Korea working to conceal key aspects of its nuclear program, US officials say
US 08:31
Uzbekistan receives almost $1B in transfers from abroad
Economy news 30 June 11:16
U.S. intelligence believes North Korea making more nuclear bomb fuel despite talks
US 30 June 11:05
S.Korea, DPRK agree to conduct joint study to connect, modernize road over border
Other News 29 June 03:29
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical announces tender for supply of construction materials
Tenders 28 June 18:47
Tokyo supports idea of Russia-US dialogue
Other News 28 June 10:52
Uz-Saemyung Co. JSC announces tender on construction work
Tenders 27 June 12:10
No casualty reported in minor collision of passenger jets in S.Korea
Other News 26 June 07:12
S.Korea, DPRK agree to restore military communication channels at earliest possible date
Other News 26 June 01:14
Uzbek-S.Korean company announces tender on welding materials
Tenders 25 June 21:49
U.S. to give North Korea post-summit timeline with 'asks' soon
US 25 June 12:28
NK, China agree to deepen cooperation on int'l stage: sources
China 25 June 06:39
Mexico triumphs 2-1 in match against South Korea, securing playoff spot (VIDEO)
Other News 23 June 22:37
US 'indefinitely' suspends select military exercises with S. Korea
US 23 June 04:14
Projects worth over $1 bln can be implemented with South Korea in Russian Far East
Russia 22 June 17:30
Uzbek-S. Korean JV announces tender for supply of spare parts for refrigerant compressor
Tenders 22 June 10:33
Uzbekistan's new pharma free economic zone eager for Azerbaijani investments (Exclusive)
Economy news 22 June 07:29
North and South Korea discuss reunion meetings for divided families
World 22 June 07:06