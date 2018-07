An Ecuadorean judge on Tuesday ordered that former President Rafael Correa be jailed for violating a judge’s order that he present himself in Ecuadorean courts every two weeks as part of a probe into the kidnapping of an opposition lawmaker, Reuters reported.

Correa instead presented himself at an Ecuadorean consulate in Belgium, where he lives. Correa’s lawyer said he will appeal the judge’s decision.

