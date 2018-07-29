Indonesia earthquake: 14 dead on tourist island of Lombok

A powerful earthquake has struck a popular tourist destination in Indonesia, killing at least 14 people, BBC News reports.

The 6.4 magnitude quake hit the central island of Lombok just before 07:00 local time on Sunday.

The island attracts tourists from around the world due to its beaches and hiking trails, and is located about 40km (25 miles) east of Bali.

More than 160 people are injured and thousands of homes are damaged, officials say.

A Malaysian tourist who was on a hiking trip to Mount Rinjani is among those killed.

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre of the earthquake was 50km (31 miles) north-east of the city of Mataram, in northern Lombok.

It was followed by more than 60 smaller earthquakes, with the largest recorded at a magnitude of 5.7.

