Indonesia earthquake: 14 dead on tourist island of Lombok

29 July 2018 22:08 (UTC+04:00)

A powerful earthquake has struck a popular tourist destination in Indonesia, killing at least 14 people, BBC News reports.

The 6.4 magnitude quake hit the central island of Lombok just before 07:00 local time on Sunday.

The island attracts tourists from around the world due to its beaches and hiking trails, and is located about 40km (25 miles) east of Bali.

More than 160 people are injured and thousands of homes are damaged, officials say.

A Malaysian tourist who was on a hiking trip to Mount Rinjani is among those killed.

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre of the earthquake was 50km (31 miles) north-east of the city of Mataram, in northern Lombok.

It was followed by more than 60 smaller earthquakes, with the largest recorded at a magnitude of 5.7.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Quake in western Iran injures 20
Society 08:11
Powerful quake hits Indonesia's Lombok, 10 killed, houses damaged
Other News 08:08
Strong 6.4 magnitude quake rocks touristic island in Indonesia - USGS
Other News 04:06
6.0-magnitude quake hits Flores Sea - USGS
Other News 28 July 21:55
Quake hits Turkish resort town
Turkey 26 July 13:26
Turkmenistan sending humanitarian cargo to Iran after strong earthquake
Turkmenistan 24 July 18:13
Latest
Death toll rises to 91 in deadly Greece wildfire
Europe 23:13
Lewis Hamilton claims victory in Hungarian Grand Prix
Europe 21:31
So-called Islamic State claims attack on Afghan midwife center
Other News 20:28
Donald Trump threatens U.S. government shutdown over immigration
US 18:35
Global Carmakers Hatching Joint Response to US Protectionist Tariffs
Europe 17:43
Merkel's conservatives hit 12-year low in German poll
Europe 16:50
US sanctions unable to affect Iran-Russia rail co-op: official
Iran 15:54
Azerbaijan’s AzeriCard seeking for tax consultant via tender
Tenders 15:50
Most of foreigners having social insurance in Azerbaijan account for Turkish citizens
Society 15:47