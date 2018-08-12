At least seven killed as bus falls into Peruvian ravine

12 August 2018 04:25 (UTC+04:00)

At least seven people were killed and another 48 injured on Saturday when a long-distance bus fell into a ravine in the central Peruvian region of Huanuco, said Peru's National Emergency Operations Center, Xinhua reported.

Rescue teams formed of police and firefighters arrived at the site of the accident and helped evacuate those injured to hospitals around Huanuco.

The bus was estimated to be carrying more than 60 people including the driver and co-driver.

It left the city of Pucallpa, in the eastern region of Ucayali, and destined for Tingo Maria, around 155 miles west.

Police said that for unknown reasons, the coach plunged into a ravine 150 meters deep while traveling along the Federico Basadre highway.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Peru's president proposes referendum on political, judicial reforms
Other News 29 July 07:37
25 injured after bus overturns on Los Angeles freeway
US 14 July 23:15
44 dead in bus crash in northern India
Other News 1 July 12:30
World Cup: Denmark beats Peru 1-0
World 17 June 00:06
Bus crash kills 12 in Bolivia
Other News 16 June 06:01
Six killed in car-bus collision in India
Other News 15 June 22:35
Latest
Officer killed, 16 injured in fire exchange with terrorists in Jordan
Other News 03:23
154 illegal immigrants repatriated from Libya to Ivory Coast
Other News 02:15
Foreign ministers of Caspian littoral states discuss Summit preparations (PHOTO)
Politics 01:23
Estonian military ends ground search of missile misfired by NATO fighter jet
Europe 00:28
Russian weapons sales up 11% per year in past three years - defense minister
Russia 11 August 23:45
India's Kerala flood death toll reaches 37
Other News 11 August 23:00
Egypt forces foil suicide attack on church in Cairo
Other News 11 August 22:21
Governor declares state of emergency for California wildfire
US 11 August 21:43
Turkey ready to conduct trade with partners in national currencies - Erdogan
Turkey 11 August 21:09