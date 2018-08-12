At least seven killed as bus falls into Peruvian ravine

At least seven people were killed and another 48 injured on Saturday when a long-distance bus fell into a ravine in the central Peruvian region of Huanuco, said Peru's National Emergency Operations Center, Xinhua reported.

Rescue teams formed of police and firefighters arrived at the site of the accident and helped evacuate those injured to hospitals around Huanuco.

The bus was estimated to be carrying more than 60 people including the driver and co-driver.

It left the city of Pucallpa, in the eastern region of Ucayali, and destined for Tingo Maria, around 155 miles west.

Police said that for unknown reasons, the coach plunged into a ravine 150 meters deep while traveling along the Federico Basadre highway.

