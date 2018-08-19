Multiple gunmen attacks in Mexico's Monterrey kill at least 4, injure 5

The incident occurred on late Saturday when unknown gunmen opened fire at people in five saloons, Sputnik reported citing Excelsior media outlet.

Within recent several years Mexico faced a wave of violence caused by clashes between drug cartels struggling for control over the transit of cocaine to the United States.

Since the beginning of 2018, almost 16,000 people have been killed in Mexico, which is 18 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

On Wednesday, the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) announced the creation of the special US-Mexico joint team that will be based in Chicago to investigate and target drug lords and cartel financing.

Over the past months, Mexico has also seen a number of cases of attacks on local mayors and politicians. In one of the recent cases earlier in July, two politicians from the young Morena party founded by Mexico’s leftist president-elect were killed were shot dead.

