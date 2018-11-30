Pakistan FM calls for further promotion of ties with Iran

Pakistan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has underscored the need for further promotion of bilateral relations with Iran, IRNA reports.

Qureshi, speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad to mark the first 100-day performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government said main impetus of Pakistan's foreign policy is to improve relations with all of our immediate neighbors.

He said the priorities of foreign policy were revised, keeping in view the national interest of Pakistan.

The minister said the Foreign Ministry has established 73 bilateral and 16 multilateral engagements over the past 100 days to improve ties with the neighboring countries.

The Foreign Minister said Iran is our important neighbor. A peaceful and stable border with the brotherly country is necessary. He said he met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif twice in efforts to improve the bilateral ties.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said improvement in relations with India is very important for regional peace. He said the groundbreaking of Kartarpur Corridor is also a step in the direction of creating good relations with the neighbors.

He said China is a long-term strategic partner of Pakistan. The visit of Prime Minister to China has been highly successful. The focus of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been changed to infrastructure to human resource, skills development, investment and efforts to increase exports of Pakistan.

He said the component of cultural diplomacy has also been added into foreign policy as part of promoting soft image of the country.

