Apple CEO says U.S. scrutiny 'fair,' but rejects idea company is a monopoly

4 June 2019 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook denied that the company is a monopoly as the U.S. government gears up for a potentially unprecedented probe into whether the iPhone maker and other technology giants are misusing their massive market power, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Cook, speaking in an interview with CBS News that aired on Tuesday, said Apple controlled a moderate share of the market but was not too big, and disagreed with calls from some U.S. politicians that the company be broken up.

“With size, I think scrutiny is fair. I think we should be scrutinized,” he said. But, he added, “I don’t think anybody reasonable is gonna come to the conclusion that Apple’s a monopoly.”

On Monday, sources told Reuters said U.S. authorities were preparing to launch what could be a wide-ranging probe with oversight divided between the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice. U.S. officials must still decide whether to open formal investigations.

Shares of Apple and other tech giants - Facebook Inc, Google owner Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc - fell on Monday following news of the probe. Their shares were all up slightly in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Technology companies have faced increased scrutiny on a range of issues from privacy and their impact in the 2016 election to advertising and their effect on the marketplace.

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged closer examination of social media companies and Google, accusing them - without offering evidence - of suppressing conservative voices online. He has also repeatedly slammed Amazon, whose CEO, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post, another target of Trump’s ire over its news coverage of him and his administration.

Congress has weighed in with hearings on big tech. Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Monday welcomed potential federal investigations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Apple software developer conference highlights 2019
Other News 05:14
Apple to debut developer tools aimed at increasing apps for Macs
Other News 3 June 15:23
VW's Porsche CEO probed by prosecutors
Other News 29 May 12:53
Huawei founder says he would oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple
China 27 May 04:52
Nestle CEO says company still committed to global confectionery
World 24 May 12:21
Best Buy CEO says more China tariffs will impact U.S. shoppers
World 23 May 16:48
Latest
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to auction manat bonds
Finance 17:55
Azerbaijan to supply syringes to foreign countries
Economy 17:40
Iran, Turkey creating bilateral payment mechanism
Economy 17:36
Kazakhstan, China progressing with project to make textile fiber from plastic
Economy 17:34
Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency: travel companies need insurance mechanisms
Tourism 17:25
Mexico president expects deal with U.S. before June 10 deadline
Other News 17:17
Over 780 investment projects to be realized in Uzbekistan
Economy 17:02
Armenia fails to see economic benefits of just settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Politics 16:51
Travel the world with Azercell!
Business 16:45