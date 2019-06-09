18 die in Nigeria road accident

9 June 2019 02:33 (UTC+04:00)

At least 18 people were burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident in southwest Nigeria's Ondo State on Saturday, an official said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Femi Joseph, the state police spokesperson who confirmed this to Xinhua, said the bodies of the victims had been deposited at the mortuary of the Ondo State General Hospital in Akure, the state capital.

He said the accident involved a fully loaded 18-seater bus moving toward Abuja, the nation's capital, and a lorry moving in the opposite direction.

Joseph said the lorry had a head-on collision with the bus while trying to avoid a pothole on the road, after which the bus went up in flames with no single survivor.

Deadly road accidents are common in Nigeria often due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

An official report said more than 100 deaths take place every month in Nigeria due to road accidents.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Six family members killed by gunmen in Nigeria
Other News 29 May 02:30
Nigerian troops kill 2 Boko Haram militants in operation
World 28 May 20:21
Northwest Nigeria violence drives 20,000 into Niger since April
Other News 28 May 13:56
Militants kill at least 25 Nigerian soldiers, some civilians in ambush
Other News 25 May 23:41
Kazakhstan sees decrease in amount of car accidents
Business 20 May 15:22
Microsoft to spend $100 million on Kenya, Nigeria tech development hub
World 14 May 16:18
Latest
Iran has no plans to leave OPEC despite tensions: oil minister
Iran 01:33
About 45,000 people evacuated in flood-hit southeast China
China 00:34
Minor clashes break out on 30th weekend of French 'yellow vests' protests
Europe 8 June 23:48
Two Sudan rebel leaders arrested after meeting Ethiopia PM
World 8 June 22:38
Winners of 26th Azerbaijan Championship, Baku Artistic Gymnastics Championship announced
Society 8 June 21:46
AFFA Sec. Gen.: We want whole region to feel thrill of EURO 2020
Society 8 June 21:11
One man killed in shooting in downtown Ottawa
World 8 June 20:49
Thiem defeats Djokovic in tennis semi-finals, faces Nadal for Roland Garros title
World 8 June 19:29
Thousands protest in Liberia against corruption, economic decline
Other News 8 June 18:34