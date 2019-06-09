18 die in Nigeria road accident

At least 18 people were burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident in southwest Nigeria's Ondo State on Saturday, an official said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Femi Joseph, the state police spokesperson who confirmed this to Xinhua, said the bodies of the victims had been deposited at the mortuary of the Ondo State General Hospital in Akure, the state capital.

He said the accident involved a fully loaded 18-seater bus moving toward Abuja, the nation's capital, and a lorry moving in the opposite direction.

Joseph said the lorry had a head-on collision with the bus while trying to avoid a pothole on the road, after which the bus went up in flames with no single survivor.

Deadly road accidents are common in Nigeria often due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

An official report said more than 100 deaths take place every month in Nigeria due to road accidents.

