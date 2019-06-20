Floods displace more than 7,400 in Uruguay

20 June 2019 08:44 (UTC+04:00)

Torrential rains in central and southern Uruguay in the past several days have caused massive floods and forced some 7,400 people to leave their homes, according to the latest update by the country's National Emergency System, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The central city of Durazno is the most affected, with 5,299 evacuees, according to official reports.

Defense Minister Jose Bayardi visited one of the camp sites managed by the military to help the displaced.

"We have established a high level of experience (in the face of these catastrophes) which we have succeeded in institutionalizing," he told the media.

Military troops will continue monitoring the situation because "there are many people who do not want to leave their homes due to fear of being robbed," Bayardi said.

The National Highway Police also said that 12 national routes remain cutoff in different directions.

Uruguay's National Meteorological Institute said that between June 11 and 16, some southern regions of the country received around 270 mm of rain.

On Wednesday morning, the Yi River, which had been 11.8 meters higher than its normal water level in the Durazno area, was falling at a rate of 11 cm per hour, according to local media reports.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Massive blackout hobbles South America, one-third of power back in Argentina
World 16 June 21:28
Argentina and Uruguay left without power in massive outage
Other News 16 June 16:23
About 45,000 people evacuated in flood-hit southeast China
China 9 June 00:34
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Uruguayan foreign minister
Politics 1 May 11:50
4 killed, 2 missing after south China flood
China 30 April 08:51
Minister: Uruguay doesn’t recognize independence of Nagorno-Karabakh
Politics 27 April 13:00
Latest
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to test equipment
Tenders 09:53
Turkmenistan to host exhibition of innovative technologies of Caspian states
Central Asia 09:48
Iran to cut oil seed imports by 50%
Business 09:46
Over 20 people detained in Ankara
Turkey 09:41
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Italy counts on 5.2 billion euro budget improvement to appease EU
Other News 09:36
Azerbaijan may join another int’l agreement
Politics 09:34
China to stand firm as trade talks with U.S. restart
China 08:25
Train derails in Nevada, spilling vegetable oil, closing major highway
US 08:00