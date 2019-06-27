Venezuelan authorities thwart another coup attempt — minister

The Venezuelan authorities have thwarted another attempt to stage a coup, Minister of Communications and Information Jorge Rodriguez said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We have video recordings that serve as evidence that weapons and money were transferred [for the aim of staging a coup]," Rodriguez told a press conference broadcast by the Telesur TV channel.

Rodriguez said that conspirators planned to seize ammunition depots and a military airport in Caracas, then release former Defense Minister Raul Baduel from prison. In 2009, Baduel was sentenced to a lengthy term in prison for corruption. Conspirators planned to proclaim Baduel as Venezuela's president.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news