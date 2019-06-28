Johnson to slash taxes in no-deal Brexit budget

28 June 2019 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Boris Johnson, the leading contender to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, is preparing an emergency budget including aggressive tax cuts, an overhaul of stamp duty and an assault on regulation if there is a no-deal Brexit, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Johnson, 55, has cast himself as the only candidate who can deliver Brexit on Oct. 31 - with or without a deal - while fighting off the electoral threats of Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party and socialist Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour.

His team wants a series of measures to ensure that the economy is “going gangbusters” by Oct. 31, according to The Times.

The budget, which is usually held in October or November, is likely to be brought forward to September, the newspaper said.

Johnson is considering an overhaul of stamp duty, a “Trump-style” moratorium on all new regulations, and significantly raising the threshold for the annual investment allowance above a million pounds.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Britain's new net zero emissions target becomes law
Other News 27 June 13:44
Boris Johnson says he is serious about going through with 'no-deal' Brexit
Other News 25 June 11:25
EU's Tusk: Brexit deal not open for renegotiation
Other News 21 June 16:56
British regulator asks Facebook, eBay to tackle sale of fake reviews
Other News 21 June 16:12
Johnson and Hunt fight for British PM job
Europe 20 June 23:29
New UK PM must change red lines to renegotiate Brexit deal, Dutch PM says
Other News 20 June 12:22
Latest
Oil prices slip ahead of G20 talks, OPEC meet
Other News 11:40
New US ambassador to Turkey appointed
Turkey 11:16
Increase of Kazakh citizen's income exceeds 10%
Finance 11:15
Australian company to conduct oil and gas exploration in eastern Turkey
Oil&Gas 11:14
Car production grows in Azerbaijan
Business 11:09
National bank of Georgia gives forecast of economic indicators
Economy 10:59
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 100M manats
Finance 10:58
Japan, Turkmenistan mull joint projects
Turkmenistan 10:47
Finnish 'KaukoInternational' eyes developing geothermal energy in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:46