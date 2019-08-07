Twitter says it may have used user data for ads without permission

7 August 2019 06:23 (UTC+04:00)

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday that it may have used data for personalized ads without a user’s permission due to issues with the microblogging website’s settings, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The company said it recently discovered those issues and fixed them on Monday, although it hasn’t yet determined who may have been impacted.

Consumer data is a powerful tool that companies use to decide where to place advertisements, what content to feature, and which consumers might be interested in the product.

Big technology companies have been under scrutiny from regulators around the world over their data sharing practices.

The data that Twitter said it might have used include a person’s country code, their engagement details with a particular ad and inferences made about the devices they use.

"You trust us to follow your choices and we failed here," Twitter said on its website here, along with an apology and a promise to take steps to not repeat the "mistake."

Because of those issues, where a user’s settings choices may not have worked as intended, Twitter said it could have shared a user’s data with its advertising partners or displayed ads based on information it collected without permission.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump says U.S. economy 'in a very strong position'
US 6 August 16:50
Twitter beats on revenue, sees rise in daily users viewing ads
Other News 26 July 15:41
Twitter suffers widespread outage, shares down
Other News 12 July 00:41
Twitter introduces feature to provide clarity on certain tweets
World 27 June 21:21
Google, Facebook, Twitter rapped for not doing enough in EU fake news fight
World 17 May 15:08
Trump complained to Twitter CEO about lost followers: source
US 24 April 04:26
Latest
Security forces clash with terrorists near Kabul airport
Other News 08:15
Italian Supreme Court upholds verdict on confiscation of $55mln from Lega party
Europe 07:39
CBA tightens requirements for capital adequacy
Economy 07:00
UN says it has verified 19 civilian deaths in Yemen in past 10 days
Arab World 05:35
Rwanda, DR Congo to tighten common border control to prevent Ebola spread
Other News 04:51
5.4-magnitude quake jolts Costa Rica, prompting evacuation
Other News 04:14
North Korea says latest missile test is 'warning' over US-South Korea drills
Other News 03:30
US Ambassador to Russia resigns
US 02:45
Sushma Swaraj, Indian ex-foreign minister and BJP veteran, dies at 67
Other News 02:03