North Korea's two short-range missiles in show of force, more can come: South Korea

10 August 2019 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles on Saturday, South Korea said, in a “show of force” against U.S.-S.Korea joint military exercises, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

More missile launches are highly probable, as the North Korean military is conducting its own summer drills, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The launch came a few hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had received a “very beautiful letter” from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has fired a series of missiles and rockets since Kim and Trump agreed at a June 30 meeting to revive stalled denuclearization talks.

A U.S. official said that at least one projectile was launched and that it appeared to be similar to previous short-range missiles fired by Pyongyang.

Two missiles flew about 400 km (250 miles) at a height of about 48 km, according to the South Korean military.

Trump played down the recent North Korean weapons launches when he spoke to reporters earlier on Friday, saying: “I say it again: There have been no nuclear tests. The missile tests have all been short-range. No ballistic missile tests. No long-range missiles.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump says North Korea's Kim sent 'very beautiful letter'; new meeting possible
US 9 August 22:01
U.S. asks South Korea to send troops to Strait of Hormuz
Other News 9 August 15:11
U.S. defense secretary visits South Korea as region faces myriad challenges
US 9 August 09:42
Japan greenlights first South Korea export since July curbs, but with a warning
Other News 8 August 15:31
South Korea holds off plan to drop Japan from 'white list' - trade ministry officials
Other News 8 August 09:32
Japan to allow 1st export of chemicals to S. Korea under tighter export controls
Other News 8 August 06:23
Latest
Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank announces tender for maintenance work
Tenders 10:54
Pelosi skeptical about Trump migration plan for El Salvador
Other News 10:30
Egyptian company to launch enterprise in Uzbek Fergana region
Economy 10:20
Iran's plan to barter Vacuum Bottom for bitumen falls flat
Economy 10:19
Iran to increase petrochemical production to 2.5 million tons
Oil&Gas 10:09
Iran's Rouhani inaugurates major water supply projects
Iran 10:03
Minister: Iran ready to provide its ports for Tajikistan
Economy 09:47
Length of Istanbul’s railways to be extended
Turkey 09:44
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42