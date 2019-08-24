Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation

24 August 2019 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday lashed back at a new round of Chinese tariffs by heaping an additional 5% duty on some $550 billion in targeted Chinese goods in the latest tit-for-tat trade war escalation by the world’s two largest economies, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Trump’s move, announced on Twitter, came hours after China unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods, prompting the president earlier in the day to demand U.S. companies move their operations out of China.

The intensifying U.S.-China trade war stoked market fears that the global economy will tip into recession, sending U.S. stocks into a tailspin, with the Nasdaq Composite .IXICdown 3%, and the S&P 500 .SPX down 2.6%.

U.S. Treasury yields also declined as investors sought safe-haven assets, and crude oil, targeted for the first time by Chinese tariffs, fell sharply.

Trump’s tariff response was announced after markets closed on Friday, leaving potentially more damage for next week.

“Sadly, past Administrations have allowed China to get so far ahead of Fair and Balanced Trade that it has become a great burden to the American Taxpayer,” Trump said on Twitter. “As President, I can no longer allow this to happen!”

He said the United States would raise its existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports to 30% from the current 25% beginning on Oct. 1, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the communist People’s Republic of China.

At the same time, Trump announced an increase in planned tariffs on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese goods to 15% from 10%. The United States will begin imposing those tariffs on some products starting Sept. 1, but tariffs on about half of those goods have been delayed until Dec. 15.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office confirmed the effective dates, but said it would conduct a public comment period before imposing the 30% tariff rate on Oct. 1.

U.S. business groups reacted angrily to the new tariff hike.

“It’s impossible for businesses to plan for the future in this type of environment. The administration’s approach clearly isn’t working, and the answer isn’t more taxes on American businesses and consumers. Where does this end?” said David French, a senior vice president for the National Retail Federation.

Trump is due to meet leaders of the G7 major economies at a summit this weekend in France, where trade tensions will be among the hottest discussion topics.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil spills into U.S.-China trade war, prices slump
Other News 12:22
Enraged Trump likens Fed chief to 'enemy' China
Other News 11:04
Enraged Trump likens Fed chief to 'enemy' China
Other News 09:27
Trump says U.S. has really good relationship with North Korea
US 08:38
China issues yellow alert for Typhoon Bailu
China 07:58
Japan, U.S. reach framework trade pact, no U.S. concessions seen - Nikkei
US 07:28
Latest
Global disputes likely to thwart unity at G7 summit in France
Other News 12:56
Will Iran find customers for its oil?
Oil&Gas 12:43
Agreement for greenhouses construction signed in Kazakhstan
Economy 12:22
Oil spills into U.S.-China trade war, prices slump
Other News 12:22
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 12:15
Uzbek State Unitary Enterprise buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 12:13
Turkey eyes to increase trade with Azerbaijan - ministry
Turkey 12:11
Uzbek Neftegazinvest extends tender for purchase of electrical appliances
Tenders 12:07
Turkmenistan, Singapore to hold joint business forum
Turkmenistan 12:06