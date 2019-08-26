Oil drops as recession risks mount with trade war tariffs

26 August 2019 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices fell on Monday, pushing U.S. crude to the lowest in more than two weeks, as an intensifying trade war between the U.S. and China undermined confidence in global economic growth, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Brent crude was down 54 cents, or 0.9%, at $58.80 a barrel by 0538 GMT, having earlier touched $58.24, the lowest since Aug. 15.

U.S. oil was down 59 cents, or 1.1%, to $53.58 a barrel, having earlier fallen to $52.96, the lowest since Aug. 9.

Concerns about an economic slowdown are being fanned by a ratcheting up of trade tensions between the United States and China.

The latest round of tariffs “will bring yet another dent to global growth,” Morgan Stanley said in a note. “We view risks of further escalation as meaningful.”

China’s commerce ministry said late last week it would impose additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States, including crude oil, agricultural products such as soybeans, and small aircraft.

In retaliation, President Donald Trump said he was ordering U.S. companies to look at ways to close operations in China and make products in the United States.

“The only thing that will lift the storm clouds over oil markets this week will be if both China and the U.S. talk and decide to mutually take a step back,” said Jeffrey Halley, market analyst at Oanda. “I can’t see that happening.”

U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told an annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming that the U.S. economy is in a “favorable place” and the Federal Reserve will “act as appropriate” to keep the current economic expansion on track.”

The remarks gave few clues about whether the central bank will cut interest rates at its next meeting.

But exacerbating concern over the possibility of recession, U.S. manufacturing industries registered their first month of contraction in almost a decade.

The Brent/WTI spread was at minus $5.24, after widening 60 cents to settle at minus $5.17 on Friday. The spread blew out after China included U.S. oil for the first time in its tariff moves.

Hedge funds and other money managers raised their bullish wagers on U.S. crude to a three-month high in the latest week, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.

U.S. energy companies cut the most oil rigs in about four months last week, with the rig count falling to the lowest since January 2018, as producers cut spending on new drilling and completions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japan denies it gave away too much in trade talks with U.S
Other News 10:07
Mousavi: Iran to use legitimate instruments to protect its citizens’ interests
Politics 09:57
Hong Kong police arrest 36 people after running battles with protesters
China 08:57
Trump discussed possibility of using nuclear bombs to stop hurricanes
US 08:43
Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
US 07:42
Oil falls as trade war raises recession fears
Oil&Gas 07:04
Latest
Austrian Federal Economic Chamber to organize economic mission to Baku (Exclusive)
Economy 12:05
Azerbaijan’s plan to develop non-oil sector to offer new possibilities for Austrian companies: ministry (Exclusive)
Economy 11:54
Iran's steel products exports decline due to low prices
Business 11:47
Nearly 100 companies move to Netherlands ahead of Brexit - Dutch agency
Europe 11:47
Central Bank of Uzbekistan publishes new exchange rates
Finance 11:37
Tender for reconstruction, beautification work at customs post opens in Turkmenistan
Tenders 11:34
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva introduced new dimension to French-Azerbaijani relations: ambassador
Politics 11:33
What’s situation on Iran’s shared fields?
Business 11:31
Kazakhstan Railways to purchase electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 11:31