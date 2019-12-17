Argentine farmers balk at new grains export taxes, say output will suffer

17 December 2019 00:28 (UTC+04:00)

An increase in grains export taxes by the new Argentine government will weigh on exports as growers invest less to compensate for expected lower profits caused by the new levies, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Center-left Peronist Alberto Fernandez, who took office last Tuesday, on Saturday boosted the tax rate for soybeans, soyoil and soymeal to 30% from about 25% and lifted the levy on corn and wheat to 12% from around 7%. The government needs money as it heads in to debt renegotiation talks over about $100 billion in obligations.

Despite being the world’s No. 3 corn and soybean exporter, and its top supplier of soymeal livestock feed, Argentina’s economy has stalled, with inflation and poverty rising fast.

“To asphyxiate through higher taxes the most dynamic sector of the economy, and one of the few that has managed to continue growing through the crisis, will only have a fleeting impact on tax collection,” said a statement by groups representing Argentina’s soy, wheat and corn industries.

“It will negatively affect production and employment, especially in the interior of the country,” the statement said.

A cut in Argentine farm output could mark a missed opportunity as commodities-hungry China looks for alternative suppliers to fill the gap left by the United States, which has seen its exports drop in a protracted trade war with Beijing.

Growers said higher taxes will prompt a fall in investment, particularly in crops that are relatively expensive to cultivate, like corn.

“When profits fall, which is what happens when export taxes rise, farmers will produce less,” said Alvaro Tomas, a grower in the Pampas farm belt town of Carlos Casares.

Grains shipments are Argentina’s main source of much-needed export dollars. The central bank needs to sell dollar reserves to control the swooning peso, which lost more than 83% of its value over the previous four years. The weak peso has contributed to inflation of about 50% per year.

“The increase in export taxes will be horrible for production, and that will trickle down to local rural economies felt by people who sell farm machinery, seeds and fertilizers. Later it will be felt in the national economy,” said David Hughes, a grower in Alberti, Buenos Aires province.

Export taxes are paid to the government by international export companies that in turn discount the tax from prices paid to farmers. So growers end up paying the tax whether or not they are having a profitable year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Argentina to allow refugee Morales of Bolivia to make political statements
Other News 16 December 01:18
Argentina to allow Bolivia’s Ex-President Morales to make political statements
World 15 December 20:35
Argentina's new government increases export taxes on disgruntled farmers
Other News 15 December 05:15
Argentina's Fernandez unveils new cabinet, names key economic roles
Other News 7 December 05:24
5.8-magnitude quake hits 63km SW of San Luis, Argentina
Other News 20 November 05:31
IMF says ready to 'engage' with Argentina president-elect on loan program
Other News 8 November 00:50
Latest
FIFA demands over $2 million in restitution from Blatter, Platini
Europe 16 December 23:31
Boeing suppliers bracing for temporary halt in 737 MAX output
US 16 December 22:32
Azerbaijani community: Discrimination policy demonstrates Armenia’s long-term ideology
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 December 21:39
EIB supports social and economic infrastructure of Georgia
Finance 16 December 21:15
Armenians, who shed blood of innocents, today pass themselves off as victims - Turkish newspaper
Turkey 16 December 21:01
Turkey’s export of fruits and vegetables down by 13%
Turkey 16 December 20:56
Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds allocated for development of socio-economic sphere
Finance 16 December 20:47
Brent oil price may increase up to $67 per barrel
Finance 16 December 20:43
Baku Textile Factory increases production of children's clothing
Business 16 December 20:09