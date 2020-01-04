Australia urges people to flee as fires set to surge over the weekend

4 January 2020 08:33 (UTC+04:00)

Authorities urged Australians on Friday to evacuate parts of the eastern states of Victoria and New South Wales to escape bushfires they fear are set to burn out of control this weekend, Trend reports citing Reuters.

In a harbinger of the searing conditions expected, a number of fires burnt out of control in South Australia as temperatures topped 40 degrees C (104 F) across much of the state and strong winds fanned flames.

Victoria declared a state of disaster across areas home to about 100,000 people, with authorities urging people to evacuate before a deterioration expected on Saturday.

“If they value their safety they must leave,” Michael Grainger of the state’s police emergency responders told reporters. “I’d suggest personal belongings are of very, very little value in these circumstances.

“These are dire circumstances, there is no doubt.”

At the summer holiday peak, authorities have advised tens of thousands of holidaymakers and residents to leave national parks and tourist areas on the south coast of New South Wales, where a week-long state of emergency has been called.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
2 more die in Australian bushfire
Other News 07:51
8 dead, several missing in Australian bushfires this week
Other News 2 January 05:48
Twelve dead, several missing as Australia counts the cost of devastating bushfires
Other News 1 January 10:11
Thousands trapped on Australian beaches by dangerous bushfires
Other News 31 December 2019 23:07
Thousands trapped on Australian beaches by dangerous bushfires
Other News 31 December 2019 11:57
Thousands of people trapped in Australian coastal town by huge wildfires
Other News 31 December 2019 07:39
Latest
Turkmenistan increases export of road bitumen
Turkmenistan 09:42
Azerbaijan announces volumes of production and export of polymer pipes in 2019
Business 09:37
U.S. office vacancy rate rises marginally in fourth quarter
US 09:31
Cargo transportation by Turkmen trucks to Turkey down (COPY 2020.01.04 09:24)
Turkey 09:24
Iran reveals volume of exports to Central Asian countries
Business 09:22
Chrome remains most popular browser in Azerbaijan
ICT 09:09
EBRD looking for expansion in Uzbekistan
Business 08:26
2 more die in Australian bushfire
Other News 07:51
6 die, 16 injured after under-construction building collapses in SW Cambodia, rescue going on
Other News 07:19