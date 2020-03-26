S. Korea reports 104 new virus cases, total now at 9,241

South Korea reported 104 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, up from 100 new cases a day earlier, bringing the nation's total infections to 9,241, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The 104 new cases, detected Wednesday, marked the 15th consecutive day that there were 100 or fewer additional cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The death toll rose by five to 131.

The total number of imported cases jumped by 30 to 131, the KCDC said.

Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the nation's two worst-affected regions, reported 26 and 12 new cases, respectively.

Other major provinces and cities also reported infections, with 13 additional cases in Seoul.

South Korea began implementing stricter rules on social distancing Sunday to slow the coronavirus pandemic that emerged in China late last year.

Citizens are strongly urged to stay at home, except for essential needs or jobs, with the government restricting religious gatherings, indoor sports activities and visits to nightclubs and other entertainment venues.

South Korea has enforced a two-week quarantine period and virus tests for all long-term arrivals from Europe, regardless of symptoms, in an effort to contain imported virus cases. From Friday, passengers from the U.S. for long-term stay will be required to self-isolate at home for two weeks.