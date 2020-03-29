Brunei reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, 126 in total

Other News 29 March 2020 21:12 (UTC+04:00)
Brunei reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, 126 in total

Brunei reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country's total to 126, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, nine more cases have recovered, bringing the total recovered cases to 34. Two patients are still in critical condition, requiring ventilator support, while three patients are under intensive care. The rest are in stable condition.

The ministry said that statistics have shown 46 percent of positive cases in Brunei are asymptomatic. For those who show symptoms, the majority of the symptoms are coughing, fever, flu, headache, sore throat, chills, tiredness and body aches.

The ministry also stated that so far, a total of 917 individuals are undergoing quarantine, 1,298 people have completed the quarantine period and 5,656 laboratory tests for COVID-19 have been conducted.

A 53-year-old local man became the first confirmed case for COVID-19 in Brunei on March 9 after returning to the country from Kuala Lumpur, where he possibly contracted the virus during the religious mass gatherings from late February to early March, which were reportedly attended by about 16,000 people.

