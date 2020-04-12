Egypt reports 145 new cases of COVID-19, 11 new deaths
Egypt reported on Saturday 145 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,939 and the death toll to 146, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
In a statement, Khaled Megahed, spokesman for Egyptian Health Ministry, said that 42 cases, including five foreigners, have left hospitals in the past 24 hours after being fully cured, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 426.
Over the past few weeks, Egypt has suspended schools and universities, halted flights, cancelled sports activities, closed entertainment places and malls, stopped mass prayers in mosques and churches as well as shut down museums and archeological sites.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Implemented programs are only part of state support; work is currently under way on other mechanisms of state support
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is considered as exemplary country for measures taken against pandemic
President Ilham Aliyev: There are 18 testing laboratories in Azerbaijan, five of which have been set up recently
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan plays active role in fight against coronavirus pandemic both domestically and globally
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has taken prompt and proactive steps to prevent spread of coronavirus
President Ilham Aliyev: Turkic Council is first int’l organization on global scale to hold summit on COVID-19 pandemic at level of heads of state