Egypt reports 145 new cases of COVID-19, 11 new deaths

Egypt reported on Saturday 145 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,939 and the death toll to 146, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a statement, Khaled Megahed, spokesman for Egyptian Health Ministry, said that 42 cases, including five foreigners, have left hospitals in the past 24 hours after being fully cured, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 426.

Over the past few weeks, Egypt has suspended schools and universities, halted flights, cancelled sports activities, closed entertainment places and malls, stopped mass prayers in mosques and churches as well as shut down museums and archeological sites.