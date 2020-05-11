Indonesia reports 233 new coronavirus infections, 18 deaths
Indonesia reported on Monday 233 new coronavirus infections, taking the total of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 14,265, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Yurianto reported 18 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the total to 991, while 2,881 have recovered.
More than 116,350 people have been tested, he said.
