S.Korea reports 13 more COVID-19 cases, 11,050 in total

South Korea reported 13 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Sunday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,050, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload hovered below 20 for two straight days. Of the new cases, seven were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,167.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 262. The total fatality rate stood at 2.37 percent.

A total of 37 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,888. The total recovery rate was 89.5 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 747,000 people, among whom 718,943 tested negative for the virus and 17,660 are being checked.