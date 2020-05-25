Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Monday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Eleven imported cases were reported, including 10 in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and one in Sichuan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases and no deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

On Sunday, seven patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by one to seven.

As of Sunday, a total of 82,985 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,634 people had died of the disease.

Altogether 78,268 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Sunday, the commission said, adding that there were 83 patients still being treated.

By Sunday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,724 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,678 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 46 remained hospitalized with one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

Six people were suspected of being infected with the virus, the commission said, noting that five of the cases were imported from overseas.

The commission added that 5,152 close contacts were still under medical observation after 461 people were discharged from medical observation Sunday.

Also on Sunday, 40 new asymptomatic cases were reported on the mainland. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 15 asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 396 asymptomatic cases, including 28 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Sunday, 1,065 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 441 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,030 patients in Hong Kong, 45 in Macao, and 414 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.