Uganda central bank cuts policy rate to 7%

Other News 8 June 2020 15:11 (UTC+04:00)
Uganda central bank cuts policy rate to 7%

Uganda’s central bank on Monday again cut its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points, taking it down to 7%, to support the east African nation’s economy as it downgraded projected growth, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The bank said there was “continuous shrinkage of economic activity” as a result of the upheaval triggered by COVID-19.

Economic growth this year, the bank said, will now be between 2.5-3.5%, down from a previous forecast of between 3-4%.

“On the whole, household expenditure, investment, exports and imports are projected to decline,” the bank’s statement said. The bank also cut the benchmark by 100 basis points when it last met in April. It will meet again in two months’ time.

Uganda implemented one of Africa’s tightest lockdowns to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Authorities shut down borders, closed schools and shuttered all but the most essential businesses. Public gatherings were also banned as well both public and private transport.

The government has since started to gradually ease the restrictions but borders are still closed and schools still shut.

Tourism, one of the country’s main economic mainstays has been virtually snuffed out and the government estimates the country will be lose $1.6 billion annually as a result.

Uganda so far has had 686 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
French Ladurée setting up its first confectionery in Kazakhstan
French Ladurée setting up its first confectionery in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan increases cement import from Turkey
Kazakhstan increases cement import from Turkey
Kazakhstan introduces newly-developed agriculture insurance system
Kazakhstan introduces newly-developed agriculture insurance system
Loading Bars
Latest
French Ladurée setting up its first confectionery in Kazakhstan Business 16:26
Kazakhstan increases cement import from Turkey Turkey 16:25
WoodMac: OPEC+ extension to tighten market more quickly Oil&Gas 16:20
Kazakhstan introduces newly-developed agriculture insurance system Business 16:16
Qatar's import of cement from Turkey declines Turkey 16:09
Forecast: Kazakhstan's GDP growth to drop below zero Business 16:08
Sales of spare parts for trucks down for Azerbaijan's Avtometall company Business 16:07
JP Morgan raises oil price forecasts amid new OPEC+ agreement Oil&Gas 16:04
Share of micro-firms in Uzbekistan increases in 1Q2020 Business 15:57
Iran reveals value of tropical and semi-tropical fruit exports Business 15:56
JP Morgan: OPEC deal extension to expedite market rebalancing by 2 months Oil&Gas 15:56
BP announces plans to cut 15% of workforce Oil&Gas 15:55
New housing prices slightly up in Kazakhstan Business 15:54
Share of over-counter transactions in national currency grows in Azerbaijan Finance 15:53
Azerbaijan using latest technologies to expand broadband internet coverage ICT 15:52
Sub-compliant OPEC+ members will fail to compensate for not meeting cut levels Commentary 15:35
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 15:32
Uzbek-Korean JV buys horizontal roller blinds via tender Tenders 15:31
Ministry of Finance of Georgia predicts growth of country's external debt Finance 15:30
Logistics terminal to be established between Iran and Azerbaijan Business 15:24
TAP shareholder sees increase in total income Oil&Gas 15:19
Georgian real property market development slows Business 15:17
Iran's diary producers not allowed to increase prices, says official Business 15:15
FAO: Azerbaijan to achieve significant results within agri-food project Business 15:15
Uganda central bank cuts policy rate to 7% Other News 15:11
Azerbaijan's Natura Inshaat company maintains stable production of building materials Business 15:05
PG&E plans $5.75 bln equity raise to fund bankruptcy exit US 14:55
Uzbekistan establishes sanitary ware production in Fergana region Construction 14:54
Futures rise on optimism over economic revival Finance 14:53
Iran invests in project to transfer water to Lake Urmia Business 14:47
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender for equipment testing Tenders 14:38
Georgia, Romania eye setting up joint commission for economic cooperation Business 14:37
Transport sector of Turkmenistan grows, yet needs state support Transport 14:37
Uzbekistan may establish co-op with Belgian footwear company Business 14:30
Ireland cancels June 11 bond auction in favour of syndicated deal Europe 14:28
Volume of cargo transported via Georgia up Transport 14:28
Kazakhstan to take more measures for SME support Business 14:28
China's finance ministry asks local governments not to ignore debt risks Other News 14:27
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 1-5 Oil&Gas 14:26
Slovenia central bank sees 2020 GDP down 6.5% due to coronavirus pandemic Europe 14:25
Kazakhstan's National Bank reconsiders base rate Finance 14:23
Data on cargo movement via Turkish Zonguldak port revealed Turkey 14:22
Iran launches operation to increase production at South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 14:19
Morgan Stanley flags risk oil price rally will lead to a fall Oil&Gas 14:10
Iran’s South Zagros Oil & Gas Production Company to commission new wells Business 14:08
Iran reveals its COVID-19 statistics for June 8 Society 14:04
Volume of exchange transactions in dollars rises in Azerbaijan Finance 14:04
Kazakhstan approves investment projects to up fixed assets funding Business 13:56
Philippines-based company to produce snacks in Uzbekistan Business 13:45
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds auction, attracts banks' funds Finance 13:43
Uzbekistan developing its telecommunication infrastructure ICT 13:30
Agrotechnical measures needed to prevent invasion of locusts from Iran to Azerbaijan Society 13:26
Georgia continues to expand gas supply network Oil&Gas 13:19
Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce assesses Uzbekistan's measures to combat COVID-19 Economy 13:18
Iran's aluminum ingot production increases Business 13:13
Iran discloses volume of purchased wheat Business 13:12
Turkmenistan announces data on production in agro-industrial sector Turkmenistan 13:10
Turkey discloses data on cargo movement via its Samsun port Turkey 13:06
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for June 9-15 Finance 12:51
Canadian B2Gold to implement investment project in Uzbekistan Business 12:48
German cabinet plans meeting on Friday to implement stimulus package Europe 12:47
Uzbekistan may establish its first tobacco cluster Business 12:41
Azerbaijani investment company talks OPEC+ statements, boosted Brent price Finance 12:38
Turkey discloses volume of cargo movement via its Kocaeli port Turkey 12:35
Iran announces enterprises to be established in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 12:35
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers talks re-introduction of hard quarantine Society 12:32
Gold, silver prices decline in Azerbaijan on June 8 Finance 12:27
Plus500 shares fall 10% after big revenue hit from client trading wins Israel 12:23
Oil, gas production in Turkmenistan exceeds forecasts Oil&Gas 12:21
Volume of gasoil shipment through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 12:17
Nar Customer Services will serve subscribers during strict quarantine regime Society 12:07
Kazakhstan postpones resuming flights with Azerbaijan Transport 12:07
Azerbaijani MP: Some people still don't deem necessary to wear masks Politics 12:04
Turkey-Kyrgyzstan trade turnover reduces Turkey 11:59
Turkish ministry unveils data on cargo shipment through local Trabzon port Turkey 11:57
Iran discloses amount of export from Hamadan Province Business 11:57
Intercity transportation resumes in Georgia Transport 11:51
Turkmenistan announces its GDP growth data Finance 11:45
Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia climbs to 810 Georgia 11:41
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee on Regional Affairs to hold meeting Politics 11:39
Baku residents to receive pensions in preferential order Society 11:27
Petrochemical plant put into operation in Iran Business 11:05
German industrial output posts record plunge in April due to coronavirus outbreak Europe 11:02
Ryanair boss O'Leary says: We'll fly through UK's 'rubbish' quarantine Europe 11:01
Azerbaijan's import of steel from Turkey slightly down Turkey 10:50
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment through its Eregli port Turkey 10:47
China, UK buy cotton yarn in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 10:43
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 8 Business 10:29
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 8 Finance 10:26
Uzbekistan expanding ties with China through new agreements Business 10:25
Cement export from Turkey to Georgia down Turkey 10:13
Azerbaijani MP: CE position on Karabakh conflict reflects its true essence Politics 10:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:03
Iranian currency rates for June 8 Business 09:56
Export of Turkish steel to France down Turkey 09:55
Kazakhstan's oil extracting company opens tender for equipment overhaul Tenders 09:53
Uzbekistan reports new COVID-19 cases on June 8 Uzbekistan 09:42
Japan's service sector sentiment rises 7.6 points in May Other News 09:37
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 214 to 184,193 Europe 09:36
Trade exec talks Iran-France areas of cooperation Business 09:34
All news