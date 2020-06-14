Somali army kills 13 al-Shabab militants in southern region

Somali national forces on Saturday killed 13 al-Shabab militants in an offensive in the southern region of Lower Juba, a military officer confirmed on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Ali Mohamed, commander of Somali Nation Army (SNA)'s 43 Unit told journalists that the army conducted an offensive following a tip-off from the public.

"The operation was conducted in Afmadow town and there was a confrontation between the army and the militants and our forces overpowered the extremists, killing 13 of them including three senior leaders," Mohamed said.

He added that the army also recovered weapons from the militants during the confrontation.

Locals told Xinhua there was an intense clash in Banka Jira village.

"The army attacked al-Shabab militants in the village, we could hear the sound of heavy weapons," Hindi Aden, a resident said.

On June 7, the Somali army killed 37 al-Shabab militants in another offensive on the outskirts of Hudur town in the country's southern region of Bakol.