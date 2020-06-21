Afghanistan reports 409 new COVID-19 cases

Afghanistan reported on Sunday 409 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total to 28,833, the country's Ministry of Public Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Within the past 24 hours, 1,007 tests were conducted, and 409 were positive cases, the ministry said in a statement.

Up to 581 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in February, an increase of 12 within the past 24 hours.

The Afghan health authorities have conducted 64,958 tests as of Sunday morning across the country.