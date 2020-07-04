Mexican soldiers kill 12 in cartel clash near border

Other News 4 July 2020 03:28 (UTC+04:00)
Mexican soldiers kill 12 in cartel clash near border

Mexican soldiers killed 12 alleged drug cartel members wearing military gear in the violent border city of Nuevo Laredo on Friday, Tamaulipas state security officials said, in another instance of mass murders that have driven Mexico’s homicides, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Officials said armed gunmen clad in military-style uniforms attacked soldiers from the 16th Regiment in a neighborhood near the airport around dawn. The military seized eight AR-15 type weapons, one AK47, and two .50 caliber Barrett sniper rifles at the scene, officials said in a statement.

Images published by local news outlets appeared to show corpses piled in the back of a pickup truck and lying on a roadside in pools of blood.

A thirteenth man was found dead later in the day, according to officials, who said his death was related to the early-morning confrontation in Nuevo Laredo, opposite the city of Laredo in Texas.

Local news outlets reported the victims were likely members of the Cartel of the Northeast, a regional gang that is a remnant of the once-powerful Zetas cartel.

The military has not said whether any of its soldiers were injured or killed in the clash.

Homicides in Mexico hit a new record last year and are trending higher still in 2020.

Also on Friday, five police officers were killed in the central state of Guanajuato, the state’s security secretary said.

On Wednesday, gunmen killed 27 people at a drug rehabilitation facility in another part of Guanajuato in one of the worst mass killings since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office 19 months ago pledging to reduce record levels of violence.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israel reports 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 28,055 in total
Israel reports 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 28,055 in total
Israeli big data co Upsolver raises $13m
Israeli big data co Upsolver raises $13m
Volume of five-month cargo movement from Israel via Turkish ports disclosed
Volume of five-month cargo movement from Israel via Turkish ports disclosed
Loading Bars
Latest
Geostat: Georgia increases fruit exports Business 03:49
Export of Turkish chemicals to Uzbekistan declines Turkey 03:49
Mexican soldiers kill 12 in cartel clash near border Other News 03:28
Iran says to announce cause of nuclear facility "incident" at "appropriate time" Iran 03:01
4 killed, 108 wounded in fireworks factory blast in NW Turkey: ministers Turkey 02:25
Brazil set to pass 1.5 million coronavirus cases, cities reopen anyway Other News 01:49
Zarif writes to Borrell on EU's noncompliance with JCPOA Nuclear Program 01:11
WHO sees first results from COVID drug trials within two weeks World 00:27
Number of job seekers from Turkey to Kazakhstan increasing Turkey 3 July 23:59
Spain registers rise in new COVID-19 cases in past week Europe 3 July 23:55
Saudi-led coalition intercepts 4 bomb-laden drones Arab World 3 July 23:23
Switzerland to open borders for Georgian citizens from July 20 Georgia 3 July 22:55
Over 400 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 3 July 22:47
Turkey reports 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 203,456 in total Turkey 3 July 22:28
Official talks use of RES by private companies in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Oil&Gas 3 July 22:01
Pakistani foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 3 July 22:01
Hungary's parliament adopts 2021 budget Europe 3 July 21:38
Israel reports 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 28,055 in total Israel 3 July 21:09
Russia leading among importers of Azerbaijani fruit, vegetables Business 3 July 20:56
Azerbaijan launches pilot project for breeding highly productive species of livestock Business 3 July 20:37
TPAO to continue conducting oil, gas exploration in 2 Turkish provinces Turkey 3 July 20:08
TABIB discloses number of infected people in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Society 3 July 19:41
Assistant to Azerbaijani president: List of spheres affected by pandemic to be amended Society 3 July 19:36
TABIB: Azerbaijan begins to conduct serologic tests Society 3 July 19:24
Georgian National Bank takes measures to support tourism sector Finance 3 July 19:09
Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Those infected people who leave houses - criminally liable Society 3 July 19:06
Turkmen company plans to increase harvest of vegetables Business 3 July 18:55
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction Finance 3 July 18:54
Five-month cargo shipment volume via Turkish Mersin port disclosed Turkey 3 July 18:43
Turkey bans entrance of Kazakhs as anti-COVID quarantine extended Transport 3 July 18:35
Fitch estimates Georgia Global Utilities regulated water revenue Business 3 July 18:31
Aztelekom develops project to improve quality of services in Azerbaijani districts ICT 3 July 18:27
Kazakhstan starts exporting locomotives to Moldova Transport 3 July 18:19
PETRONAS Carigali in Turkmenistan opens tender for purchase of high-speed ship Tenders 3 July 18:15
Azerbaijan records growth in export of its products to Switzerland Finance 3 July 18:12
Erdogan: Some countries' statements on Hagia Sophia - direct interference in Turkey's internal affairs Turkey 3 July 18:07
Data on maritime cargo transshipment from US via ports of Turkey announced Turkey 3 July 18:00
Plastic cards number grows in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 3 July 17:59
Info on cargo shipment from Iran via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 3 July 17:51
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz to streamline global production network Europe 3 July 17:51
Georgian citizens traveling to Latvia not be placed under mandatory quarantine Transport 3 July 17:49
Azerbaijan Hotel Association eyes restoring work in post-pandemic period Business 3 July 17:43
Russia's Tatneft opens tender for construction, installation work in Turkmenistan Tenders 3 July 17:28
Iran's export to Kuwait declines Business 3 July 17:24
Oil demand won’t get back to pre-crisis growth trend for some years Oil&Gas 3 July 17:23
Azerbaijan confirms 583 new COVID-19 cases Society 3 July 17:21
IOM assists Turkmenistan in developing counter-trafficking plan Turkmenistan 3 July 17:16
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves resolution on toughening quarantine regime Society 3 July 17:14
Revenues of Georgian Vannilla Sky decrease Transport 3 July 17:11
Transport cooperation between Lithuania, Kazakhstan growing despite COVID-19 pandemic Transport 3 July 17:00
Kim Jong Un says North Korea prevented coronavirus from making inroads Other News 3 July 16:55
Azerbaijani president sends letter to US conterpart Politics 3 July 16:55
Raw milk prices increase in Georgia Business 3 July 16:50
CAERC talks current operational balance of Azerbaijan Commentary 3 July 16:47
Georgia building new highways Construction 3 July 16:44
Azerbaijan, Indonesia to sign energy memorandum Oil&Gas 3 July 16:34
Volume of five-month cargo transshipment from UAE via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 3 July 16:29
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan agree on co-op in water resources area Business 3 July 16:28
Georgia effectively monitors land borders Transport 3 July 16:26
Kazakhstan's export to South Korea decreases Business 3 July 16:14
WB to support sustainable development of beef production in Kazakhstan Business 3 July 16:12
Data on cargo movement from Greece via Turkish ports announced Turkey 3 July 15:44
Turkey's export to D-8 countries drops compared to last year Turkey 3 July 15:38
TANAP Natural Gas Transmission Co. sees increase in current assets Oil&Gas 3 July 15:36
Total assets of Azerbaijan’s Bank BTB grow Finance 3 July 15:34
Thailand's main airport offers rapid coronavirus test for international arrivals Other News 3 July 15:31
Azerbaijan supports entrepreneurs’ existing loan portfolio Finance 3 July 15:28
Revenues of TANAP Company up Oil&Gas 3 July 15:20
Azerbaijani, Russian experts highlight economic perspectives of North-South strategy Commentary 3 July 15:15
Macron names Jean Castex as prime minister in government overhaul Europe 3 July 15:12
Volume of cargo shipment from China via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 3 July 15:06
Industrial production surges in Azerbaijan Business 3 July 14:48
Uber widens taxi app to Japan's Tokyo but ride-sharing still barred Other News 3 July 14:44
Large harvest of potatoes, onions expected in Turkmenistan Business 3 July 14:40
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 3 Society 3 July 14:29
Serbia's capital declares state of emergency over rising COVID-19 cases Europe 3 July 14:13
Air France unions braced for job cut talks Europe 3 July 14:10
OECD: COVID-19 limiting inflow of investments into Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 3 July 14:10
Kazakhstan Railways to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 3 July 14:07
Iran to address debt payment issue of productive units Business 3 July 14:00
Shell evacuating its staff from Kazakhstan's Kashagan field Oil&Gas 3 July 13:42
Georgia expects rich harvest of wheat, barley Business 3 July 13:41
UK-based ITI Capital eyes expanding its product lines in Kazakhstan Business 3 July 13:18
EU Delegation to Azerbaijan outlines deliverables for next months Business 3 July 13:03
Kazakh Gas Refinery extends tender for pipeline inspection Tenders 3 July 13:01
Azerbaijani gas will add to EU-Azerbaijan bilateral trade – Jankauskas Oil&Gas 3 July 12:57
Caspian Legal Center expanding its services for Azerbaijan's oil, gas sector Business 3 July 12:53
New French PM to be named within hours - Macron's office Europe 3 July 12:39
Prices for Azerbaijani oil continue to rise Oil&Gas 3 July 12:36
India to scrutinize power supply parts imports from China Other News 3 July 12:35
German Ambassador praises Georgia’s efforts to combat COVID-19 Georgia 3 July 12:16
Geostat reveals inflation rates in Georgia in June 2020 Business 3 July 12:14
French PM Philippe resigns as Macron readies reshuffle Europe 3 July 12:13
Azerbaijan, Ukraine highly appreciate cooperation at int'l organizations (PHOTO) Politics 3 July 12:11
Precious metal prices drop in Azerbaijan on July 3 Finance 3 July 12:10
Uzbek students to be able to study at Turkish military universities Turkey 3 July 12:04
Ayan Aliyeva, CEO of A-Level Education Group: “The Foundation program is a 100% guarantee of admission to a range of leading universities around the world” Society 3 July 12:00
UNEC employee wins the Special Prize of the International Festival (PHOTO) Society 3 July 11:56
Azerbaijan-Iran trade turnover down Business 3 July 11:54
Air France unions braced for job cut talks Europe 3 July 11:35
All news