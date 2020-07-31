Two rockets hit perimeter of Baghdad international airport, no significant damage
Two rockets landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Thursday, the Iraqi military said in a statement, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The military said the Katyusha rocket was launched from two different places near the Baghdad airport road and Radwaniyah area.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
