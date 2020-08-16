21 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan clashes

At least 21 Taliban militants were killed and seven others wounded in two Afghan provinces on Saturday, the command of the Afghan Special Forces confirmed, Trend reports citing Xihua.

In western Badghis province, 12 militants were killed and another one wounded after an airstrike was launched in support of ground forces in Qarchaghi village of Qadis district, the Afghan National Army Special Operations Corps said in a statement.

The Local villagers and security forces did not hurt in the strike, the statement added.

In eastern Ghazni province, nine Taliban militants were killed and six others wounded when security forces attacked their position in Chahar Dewar locality of Andar district. The targeted militants were preparing to attack security checkpoints in the region.

The national security forces continued in cleanup operations across Afghanistan since early this year as daily violence and clashes have been continuing in the war-torn country.

The Taliban group has yet to make comments on the report.