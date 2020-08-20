Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of seven confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Wednesday, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on the Chinese mainland, it added.

Of the new imported cases, three were reported in Jiangxi, and one each in Tianjin, Shanghai, Shandong and Sichuan, the commission said.

On Wednesday, 60 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 2,346 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,148 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 198 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,895, including 516 patients who were still being treated, with 24 in severe condition.

Altogether 79,745 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were still two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 16,369 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,430 were discharged on Wednesday.

By Wednesday, 4,586 confirmed cases including 72 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 486 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 3,779 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 457 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.