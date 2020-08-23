10 killed, 20 injured in van-truck collision in SW Pakistan

A head-on collision between a passenger van and a mini truck left at least 10 people dead and 20 others injured on Sunday in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the media, the van carrying over 20 passengers was hit by the truck with two people aboard coming from the opposite direction at the Karachi-Quetta Highway in Mithari area of Sibi district of the province.

An emergency response team and local police rushed to the site and started rescue work.

Three people died on the spot and 27 others sustained injuries who were shifted to a nearby hospital where seven of the injured succumbed to injuries during their treatment, the reports said.

Hospital officials feared that the death toll might further rise as 10 of the injured were in critical condition with major fractures and head injuries.

Some of the passengers were sitting at the roof of the overloaded van, which became the major reason of the serious injuries, the reports added.

Local police have registered a case and started an investigation into the accident.