COVID-19 deaths in Colombia exceed 18,000

The Colombian Ministry of Health and Social Protection reported on Wednesday that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 572,270, with 18,184 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said that 10,142 new cases and 295 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, a total of 407,121 people have recovered from the disease.

Also on Wednesday, the health ministry announced that the health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended until Nov. 30.