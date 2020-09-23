Huawei's supply chain has been 'attacked', says chairman

Other News 23 September 2020 08:01 (UTC+04:00)
Huawei's supply chain has been 'attacked', says chairman

Huawei Technologies will do everything it can to strengthen its supply chain which has been “attacked”, its rotating Chairman Guo Ping said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Guo was speaking at the Chinese smartphone and telecoms gear maker’s annual Huawei Connect event in Shanghai that focuses on information and communications technology.

He did not give details about the attack.

The company has been facing mounting pressure from the United States, which last month further tightened restrictions to choke Huawei’s access to commercially available chips.

In August, Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei’s consumer business unit, said that starting on September 15, the company would cease manufacturing its most advanced chips under its Kirin line.

Those are the chips that power Huawei’s high-end phones. Concerns that the company’s phone division will fold has led consumers to rush to purchase the company’s handsets. Vendors say that prices have spiked by as much as 500 yuan ($73.69) for some devices in response to high demand.

The company had been stockpiling chips from various vendors in advance of the restrictions’ implementation. Analysts expect its existing supply of Kirin chips will run out next year.

The U.S. restrictions, however, allow for companies to apply for a license from U.S. authorities in order to continue supplying Huawei. Already, some businesses have attempted to make use of the policy.

Intel has said it has received licenses to supply certain products to Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, which uses U.S.-origin machinery to produce chips for Huawei, also said it has applied for a license.

Huawei unveiled earlier this month its new Harmony OS, an operating system it hopes to use in lieu of Android as Google has been barred from providing updates to the company.

The operating system will first launch on internet-of-things devices and later on smartphones toward the end of the year, the company has said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Huawei's supply chain has been 'attacked', says chairman
Huawei's supply chain has been 'attacked', says chairman
Striker Morata returns to Juventus on loan
Striker Morata returns to Juventus on loan
Brazil reports 33,536 new coronavirus cases, 836 deaths
Brazil reports 33,536 new coronavirus cases, 836 deaths
Loading Bars
Latest
Issue of restoring operation of Central Asian Unified Energy System under consideration Oil&Gas 08:02
Huawei's supply chain has been 'attacked', says chairman Other News 08:01
Striker Morata returns to Juventus on loan Other News 07:35
Brazil reports 33,536 new coronavirus cases, 836 deaths Other News 07:09
China has no reason to approve 'dirty' TikTok deal Other News 06:31
S. Korea reports 110 more COVID-19 cases, 23,216 in total Other News 05:55
U.S. Fed chief says recovery will go faster with further fiscal relief US 05:19
ISS successfully avoided unidentified space debris, says NASA administrator World 04:41
Apple to launch online store in India Other News 04:05
Israel reports 2,445 new COVID-19 cases, 193,374 in total Israel 03:26
Turkish President Erdogan discusses east Mediterranean with France's Macron Turkey 02:45
White House urges Congress to pass separate aid bill for airlines US 02:02
UN chief appeals for global solidarity at UN General Assembly Other News 01:21
UK records highest daily rise in new coronavirus cases since early May Europe 00:29
Kazakhstan's ministry talks influence of quarantine regime on atmospheric background Business 22 September 23:58
Turkey reports 1,692 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 22 September 23:45
UK PM Johnson wins over rebels on Brexit treaty-busting powers Europe 22 September 23:27
Gold reserves reduced in Uzbekistan Finance 22 September 23:18
Volodymyr Zelensky makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 September 23:00
Tamar Gabunia: No new decision has been made regarding school resumption Georgia 22 September 22:49
France's Macron says U.S. maximum pressure on Iran not working Europe 22 September 22:32
Israeli PM, Bahraini crown prince discuss cooperation over phone Israel 22 September 22:13
Audit services in Azerbaijan improving step by step Business 22 September 21:57
Mayor urges holidaymakers to 'stay permanently' amid population boom in Bodrum Turkey 22 September 21:52
Iran purchases additional wheat from farmers Business 22 September 21:49
Turkish president makes phone call to Azerbaijani president Politics 22 September 21:48
President of Uzbekistan to deliver speech at 75th UN GA session Uzbekistan 22 September 21:45
28 Kazakhstanis died from COVID-19 on Sep 14-20 Kazakhstan 22 September 21:24
Valentina Matviyenko: Azerbaijan has been and remains strategic partner for Russia Politics 22 September 21:17
U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 200,000 -- Johns Hopkins University US 22 September 21:17
MP: Azerbaijan to give worthy response to any provocations of Armenia Politics 22 September 20:59
Azerbaijani finance ministry’s securities in great demand Finance 22 September 20:52
Cargo transportation volume through "Middle Corridor" by late 2020 disclosed Transport 22 September 20:36
China's exports of flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel to Georgia down Business 22 September 20:29
Georgian expert: Azerbaijan harmoniously combines three world religions Business 22 September 20:19
Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia Business 22 September 20:12
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament meets chairperson of Federation Council of Russian Federal Assembly (PHOTO) Politics 22 September 20:06
Georgia reveals volume of processed grapes by regions Business 22 September 20:03
Georgia reveals export statistics of major goods to Russia Business 22 September 19:38
Israeli city vice-mayor: Azerbaijan highly appreciates tolerance Politics 22 September 19:34
Baku Port: New transport corridors of Caspian Sea increases Middle Corridor's role Transport 22 September 19:31
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 23 Oil&Gas 22 September 19:21
French Development Agency to fund construction of Uzbek hydropower plants Finance 22 September 19:17
Review of Georgian exports to China Business 22 September 19:13
Red Cross representatives visit Dilgam Asgarov, Shahbaz Guliyev Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 September 19:12
Turkish president: Armenia - biggest obstacle to peace in South Caucasus Politics 22 September 19:11
Kazakhstan to greatly increase level of automation of public services ICT 22 September 19:05
Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom supports creation of new mobile app Economy 22 September 19:01
Purchase of wheat in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province completed Business 22 September 19:01
Uzbekistan permits flights for Abu Dhabi low-cost airline Transport 22 September 18:22
Georgian company AgroKartli expect to increase apple crop Business 22 September 18:03
New ambassador of Netherlands to Azerbaijan arrives in Baku Politics 22 September 17:55
Azerbaijan eyes to open two more DOST Centers till late 2020 Society 22 September 17:47
Azerbaijan's ADY Express reveals cargo handling volumes via BTK railway Business 22 September 17:47
Georgian Railway sees increase in cargo transportation Transport 22 September 17:42
Germany increases export volumes to Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 Business 22 September 17:42
Industrial production to be increased in Uzbek regions Business 22 September 17:41
Uzbekistan boosts import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 22 September 17:41
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new kindergarten (PHOTO) Politics 22 September 17:40
ADIF discloses amount of сompensations made to clients of closed banks Economy 22 September 17:37
Kazakhstan Air Astana to resume direct flights to Russia Business 22 September 17:37
IRI's International Assessment Team Arrives Ahead of Georgia’s Parliamentary Elections Georgia 22 September 17:36
Iran’s NISOC can increase extraction coefficient Oil&Gas 22 September 17:32
Kazakhstan's progress on cereals and legumes harvesting revealed as of Sept.22 Business 22 September 17:31
Bahar Azadi gold coin price climbs Finance 22 September 17:31
Azercosmos begins cooperation with ViewMedia Economy 22 September 17:24
National Bank of Georgia to sell funds at foreign exchange auction Finance 22 September 17:23
COVID-19 pandemic negatively affects Georgian Sarajishvili's company Business 22 September 17:19
Ceramic plant being prepared to launch in Turkmenistan’s Lebap region Business 22 September 17:16
Iran Customs Administration to facilitate release of imported goods Business 22 September 17:15
Azerbaijan to upgrade local hydrological networks Business 22 September 17:09
Construction of new apartments across Iran's towns going full speed Business 22 September 17:01
Int'l community must stop terror carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan - Lebanese lawyer Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 September 16:57
Review of Georgian livestock export to Azerbaijan Business 22 September 16:52
More Kazakh citizens sent back home from Azerbaijan by sea Society 22 September 16:52
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of Children’s Art School in Bulbula settlement (PHOTO) Politics 22 September 16:49
Georgia plans to create low-cost airline Business 22 September 16:46
Volume of cotton fiber exports from Azerbaijan revealed Economy 22 September 16:42
Turkmengas to purchase chemical products via tender Tenders 22 September 16:42
Iran discloses number of small mines restored Business 22 September 16:39
Uzbekistan considers joining research of vaccine for COVID-19 Uzbekistan 22 September 16:38
Iran increases amount of foreign currency assigned to importers Finance 22 September 16:36
Siemens sees market value of energy spin-off above $20 billion Europe 22 September 16:31
Produce in Georgia agency to begin accepting applications for its Micro and Small Business Support Program Business 22 September 16:24
Uzbekistan increases electric cars import Transport 22 September 16:23
Iran’s Khouzestan Steel Company reaches new production level record Business 22 September 16:21
“Protect the Caspian Sea” with support of Bakcell and its partners (PHOTO) Society 22 September 16:20
Updates on Uzbekistan’s nuclear progress Oil&Gas 22 September 16:19
EY Azerbaijan officially announces the start of the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2020-2021 competition Society 22 September 16:19
Subsidiary of KazMunayGas to buy diesel fuel via tender Tenders 22 September 16:18
Cement imports by US from Turkey slightly up amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 22 September 16:18
IMF: Economic growth in Uzbekistan to be positive due to growth in construction sector Finance 22 September 16:18
Azerbaijan's CBA discloses amount of foreign currency bought by local banks Finance 22 September 16:18
Russia lowers import of Turkish clothes Turkey 22 September 16:17
Geostat reveals volume of citrus fruits exported by Georgia to Azerbaijan Business 22 September 16:15
Romanian WEVO company implementing state projects in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) ICT 22 September 16:15
WTL ready to implement new project in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 22 September 16:12
Review of Georgian corn export to Azerbaijan Business 22 September 15:50
Azerbaijan has right to liberate its lands by military means - Turkish general Politics 22 September 15:49
Azerbaijan confirms 113 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 22 September 15:39
All news