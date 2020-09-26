Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Friday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Fifteen imported confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

One suspected COVID-19 case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Friday, 14 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Friday, a total of 2,788 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,621 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 167 remained hospitalized, with three in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,337, including the 167 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,536 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 7,085 close contacts were still under medical observation after 608 were discharged Friday, according to the commission.